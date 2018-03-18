× Gunshot fired outside Hanes Mall as bail bond agents tried to take a man into custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A gunshot was fired in the parking lot of Hanes Mall on Saturday as bail bond agents tried to take a man into custody.

Police were called to the mall at 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy. shortly before 7:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot, according to a police press release.

Police said bail bond agents with the North Carolina Department of Insurance were trying to take Nathaniel Artillery Taylor into custody for several outstanding orders for arrest.

One of the agents tried to approach Taylor in a vehicle outside the mall and Taylor took off, according to police.

Police said an agent in the vehicle’s path fired his weapon at Taylor, striking the vehicle.

Taylor hit another vehicle in the mall’s parking lot and a second vehicle on Hanes Mall Boulevard. The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Taylor continued driving until his vehicle stopped in the driveway of the Silas Creek Crossing shopping center. He then got out and ran. Police are still looking for him.

Police said Taylor was the only person in his vehicle and there is no indication that he was shot.

He has been described as a 29-year-old black man last seen wearing a blue and green dyed T-shirt.

Warrants were drawn against Taylor for careless and reckless driving and two counts of hit and run. Additional charges may be coming.

Anyone with any information about Taylor’s whereabouts can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.