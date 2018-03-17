× Police name 4 of those who died in Florida bridge collapse

MIAMI — Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday’s collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.

They were, according to the Miami-Dade police:

• Rolando Fraga Hernandez

• Oswald Gonzalez, 57

• Alberto Arias, 53

• Navarro Brown

The bodies of Fraga Hernandez, Gonzalez and Arias were recovered from crushed vehicles that workers extracted from the rubble on Saturday morning, police said.

Fraga Hernandez was in one vehicle, and Gonzalez and Arias were in another, police said.

Authorities have said they believe at least six people were killed in the collapse, including the three recovered Saturday and one who died in a hospital Thursday.

That leaves at least two people who authorities believe are still in the rubble. But Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp cautioned Saturday that the final death toll won’t be known until all the vehicles are removed.

The family of FIU student Alexa Duran has said that she was killed in the collapse, but police have not named her as being among the dead.