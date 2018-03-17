× Police arrest man accused of robbing banks in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. – A man accused of robbing banks in Graham has been arrested, according to Graham police.

Raymon Jermaine Martin, 34, of Graham, has been charged with two counts of common law robbery and one count of attempted common law robbery.

The suspect faces charges for his alleged involvement in the robberies of Premier Federal Credit Union at 306 N. Main St., the BB&T at 220 S. Main St. and the Stop and Shop at 406 E. Harden St.

The suspect was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond in Alamance County and has court planned for Monday.