Pastor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl

LOS ANGELES — A pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl and San Bernardino police believe he may have more victims, according to KTLA.

Harold Dien, 57, a pastor at a Seventh Day Adventist Church, was identified as the suspect after an alleged victim was interviewed.

An investigation began on Feb. 5 when officials were alerted of a possible child abuse case.

The case was turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office who filed criminal charges against Dien on Thursday, officials said.

No details were released about the alleged victim or the crimes, but officials said they didn’t occur in the church.

Dien, of Colton, is affiliated with a church in Upland and in Orange County, officials said, without elaborating.