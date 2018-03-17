× North Carolina veteran inaccurately declared dead by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fort Bragg veteran mistakenly declared dead by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs is alive — again.

WTVD reported that Charlie Covell is a Vietnam veteran and bronze star recipient. He received his award nearly 40 years after aiding his comrades during an ambush attack in Vietnam.

Covell also struggles with COPD, wearing oxygen to cope.

At the age of 81, Covell has survived infantry battle in Vietnam, three hospital visits and most recently, a phony flat line.

Late last month, Covell’s wife noticed his benefit check wasn’t deposited. From there, she called the VA.

“That’s when they told me that he was deceased and that he had died on the 23rd of January,” said Covell.

Read full story: WTVD