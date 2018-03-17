× Davidson County deputies looking for man accused of knocking down woman, stealing her purse outside grocery store

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of knocking down a woman in a Davidson County grocery store’s parking lot and stealing her purse.

Brandon Eric Jacobs, 31, of Winston-Salem, is wanted for a common law robbery that happened outside a Food Lion on Monday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect knocked the victim down outside the Food Lion at 10479 N NC Highway 109, but the victim was not hospitalized.

The suspect is described as a 31-year-old man standing 6-feet-tall and weighing about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.