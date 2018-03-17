× 2 people seriously hurt after truck crosses center line, crashes head-on into car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police said two people were seriously hurt after a driver in Greensboro crossed the center line and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

A 1996 Chevrolet S-10 truck driven by a 47-year-old Colfax man crossed the center line and crashed into a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by a 50-year-old Summerfield man, according to police.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The driver of the truck suffered life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Mercedes suffered a serious injury. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Both vehicles were on Pleasant Ridge Road, the truck headed east and the car headed west, according to police.

Pleasant Ridge Road was shut down, but has since been reopened.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if the driver of the truck will be charged. The crash is being investigated by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.