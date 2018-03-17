× 14 injured after deck collapses at Georgia bar, including 2 who were seriously hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — At least 14 people were injured Saturday when a deck collapsed in Savannah, Georgia, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

“A total of 14 were ultimately transported to local hospitals for treatment, 2 serious injuries. Rogue Water Tap House working with Savannah Fire to meet standards for modified reopening,” a tweet read.

The deck fell 12 feet, collapsing onto a seating area below around 4:30 p.m., according another fire department tweet.