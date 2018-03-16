× UNC, Duke make list of ‘most obnoxious’ college basketball fans

Attention Duke and UNC fanatics, not everyone is a fan of your team! That is, according to a poll by Thrillist that lists fans of the programs among the “most obnoxious” in college basketball.

The poll, which ranked UNC at No. 5 and Duke at No. 3, said the fans become “downright intolerable for the three weeks of March Madness.”

To create the list, Thrillist relived some of college basketball’s worst fan moments and ranked them based on the offenses.

Here’s what the list said about UNC fans:

“There are two distinct yet equally awful types of Tar Heel fans out there. First, there are the old Carolina alums who are content to ignore things like invented college courses and blatant NCAA violations in the name of school pride. Dare bring it up, and they’ll respond by citing a mild scandal from YOUR school that probably involved swimming, then say something like, ‘Well, they all cheat.’ They’re the same blue hairs (and sweaters) who fill the lower bowl of the Dean Dome and give the place all the energy of a James Taylor concert…Second, there are people who couldn’t even find Chapel Hill on a map yet still rock Michael Jordan jerseys for a year after any season UNC makes the Final Four. Many of them just simply hate Duke.”

This is what it said about Duke fans:

“Have you ever met anyone who went to Duke? It’s like they have a question on the application that says: Do you inherently think you’re smarter than everyone? If so, please explain why. Answer yes but fail to explain why, and you’re in. Now take that general baseless arrogance, give those people something to actually brag about, and you might have the most intolerable group of people on the planet…God forbid you’re ever around a Duke fan after a loss. They’ll act devastated for about 45 minutes until they remember, oh yeah, they go to Duke and go back to acting like they won.”

The full top 16 list is as follows: