CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team cruised past LipscombĀ 84-66 on Friday afternoon to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC, the No. 2-seed in the West regional, will take on No. 7-seed Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tar Heels are the defending national champions, defeating Gonzaga last year 71-65 to win the title.