Tree falls on mobile home in Thomasville, trapping woman inside and causing a fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A tree fell on a mobile home in Thomasville, trapping a woman inside and causing a fire.
It happened Friday night at 200 South Road near the Davidson and Randolph County line.
A man and woman were inside when it happened and the woman was trapped under the tree, according to neighbors and witnesses.
The tree then caused a fire at the mobile home. The woman was taken to the hospital.
Multiple crews responded to the scene including Thomasville firefighters and police.
No other details were immediately available.
