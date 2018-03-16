Tree falls on mobile home in Thomasville, trapping woman inside and causing a fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A tree fell on a mobile home in Thomasville, trapping a woman inside and causing a fire.

It happened Friday night at 200 South Road near the Davidson and Randolph County line.

A man and woman were inside when it happened and the woman was trapped under the tree, according to neighbors and witnesses.

The tree then caused a fire at the mobile home. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Multiple crews responded to the scene including Thomasville firefighters and police.

No other details were immediately available.