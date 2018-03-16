Third-grade student sent home from school for ‘distracting’ buzz haircut

FRESNO, Calif. — A California woman is furious after her 8-year-old daughter was sent home from school over a “distracting” buzz cut, KFSN reports.

Layla Sysaknois is a third-grade student at Columbia Elementary School in Fresno. Her mother, Tara Sysaknoi, said Layla was sent home last week because of the haircut.

According to the school district’s dress code policy, mohawks and unique razor cuts are prohibited.

“I’ve been told I either have to cut it all off or I have to wait until her hair grows back completely before she can attend school again,” Tara said. “Again, I don’t think should have to if that’s how she wants her hair if she wants to do that. It’s not offensive, it’s not gang-related.”

Tara kept Layla home for seven days but sent her back to school on Wednesday after fearing a possible fine or jail time for the absences, Yahoo! Lifestyle reports.

The Fresno Unified School District is now reviewing the policy. Until the review is complete, district superintendent Bob Nelson has directed schools to not enforce the specific haircut rule.