GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City Council can’t cancel the upcoming gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to make a statement about gun violence, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

And it can’t vote to ban gun shows from the coliseum in the future.

According to the city attorney, only one person in Greensboro can determine who leases the coliseum: Coliseum Director Matt Brown.

The ruling ends a month-long debate, begun by Mayor Nancy Vaughan on Facebook, about whether the city should continue hosting gun shows in light of mass shootings across the country.

It also means the gun show scheduled for Aug. 25 and 26 at the coliseum will go on as planned.

