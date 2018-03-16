Teen’s ‘uncontrolled party’ causes $20K in damage to rental house

VANCOUVER, Canada — A 14-year-old Canadian girl owes $20,000 after an “uncontrolled party” caused major damage to a rental house, CBC reports.

The unidentified teen booked a rental home in Vancouver with her parents’ credit card. But the party came to an early end on March 9 when police responded and found around 200 teens running from the house.

“We were receiving multiple calls … reporting a large-scale disturbance,” said Jeff Palmer with the West Vancouver police. “Officers attending had basically swarms of teenagers leaving the house.”

According to a West Vancouver Police press release, police discovered widespread destruction inside the home; including smashed walls, furniture, and artwork.

The homeowner isn’t pressing charges and the girl’s parents have agreed to pay for the damages.