Surry County man arrested in December shooting

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a December 2017 shooting in Surry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Don McMillian, of Mount Airy, faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and failure to appear on a possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge.

On Dec. 22, 2017, McMillian allegedly shot and injured 35-year-old Jacob Paul Church at McMillian’s home on McMillian Lane.

The US Marshals learned where McMillian was on Friday morning.

Surry County deputies and the US Marshals found McMillian hiding in an attic at a home on Dorothy Lane near the Flat Rock community. He was taken into custody around 10 a.m.

McMillian was placed in the Surry County Detention Center under a $360,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 30.