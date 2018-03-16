Students at Reagan High School create banner for Florida school shooting victims

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. – Students at Reagan High School created a banner to honor the victims in the deadly Florida school shooting last month.

The Pfafftown students created and signed the banner throughout the day on Friday. It will be sent to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School next week.

Seventeen people were killed after a 19-year-old man gunned down students and staff at Marjory Stoneman in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14.

The suspect had once been expelled from the high school over disciplinary problems, according to officials.