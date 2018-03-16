Sheriff legally used inmate food funds to buy $740K beach house

GADSDEN, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff legally purchased a beach house after pocketing more than $750,000 in funds meant to feed inmates, according to AL.com.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin bought the home by following an Alabama law passed before World War II that allows sheriffs to keep “excess” inmate-feeding funds for themselves.

“In regards to feeding of inmates, we utilize a registered dietitian to ensure adequate meals are provided daily,” Entrekin told the newspaper. “As you should be aware, Alabama law is clear as to my personal financial responsibilities in the feeding of inmates. Regardless of one’s opinion of this statute, until the legislature acts otherwise, the Sheriff must follow the current law.”

Entrekin has an annual salary of $93,178.80 but said on state ethics forms that he made “more than $250,000” each of the past three years through the funds.

He and his wife purchased the four-bedroom home with an in-ground pool and canal access in September for $740,000. He was able to receive a $592,000 mortgage.