School employee in Randolph County accused of bringing handgun to elementary school

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A school employee is accused of bringing a handgun to an elementary school in Randolph County, resulting in the school being locked down.

Serena Leigh Williams, 47, of Asheboro, was jailed in Randolph County under a $2,000 secured bond on a charge of possession of a weapon on educational property.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday at Ramseur Elementary School at 6755 Jordan Road, according to the Randolph County School System.

The suspect is accused of entering the school with a handgun in a case. The school’s staff immediately reported it to the school’s administration who contacted law enforcement. The school was placed on lockdown.

Williams was taken into custody and removed from the school. Deputies said she admitted to having the handgun on school grounds.

The suspect was not by any students when she had the weapon, according to the school. The lockdown was lifted within about an hour.