Police confiscate gun from school system employee at Ramseur Elementary School

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A gun was confiscated from a school system employee at Ramseur Elementary School Friday morning, according to Tim Moody with Randolph County Schools.

At about 10:10 a.m., the employee entered the Ramseur Elementary School cafeteria with a gun “enclosed in a case.” School staff members noticed the firearm and reported it to school administration, which put the school on lockdown.

“At no time did the employee indicate intent to use the encased firearm and the firearm was never observed to be out of its case,” Moody said. “At no time were students in the vicinity of the employee who was in possession of the encased firearm.”

Law enforcement confiscated the gun and the employee left the school. The lockdown was lifted at 11:05 a.m.