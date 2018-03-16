× Johnsonville recalls 109,000 pounds of sausage after plastic found inside

Johnsonville has recalled for than 109,000 pounds of sausage after plastic was found in the links.

The products recalled are 14-oz. plastic packages with six jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages.

They have a best buy date of April 4 and a listed batch ID of 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The recalled products have an establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide.

Three people complained to hard, green plastic inside their sausage, according to the United State Department of Agriculture. Nobody was harmed.

Anyone who bought the sausage can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728.