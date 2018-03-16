× Greg Olsen visits ESPN about Monday Night Football analyst job

BRISTOL, Conn. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen visited ESPN headquarters Friday to discuss a Monday Night Football analyst job, ESPN’s David Newton reports.

Olsen is talking to ESPN about being Jon Gruden’s replacement.

If the network offers Olsen the job and he accepts, it would start this season, Newton reports. That would make for a complicated situation considering the 33-year-old is still under contract for the 2018 season and the team expects him to play.

Newton reports that team officials are aware of Olsen’s visit to ESPN but a source said the team’s understanding is that Olsen is exploring options for the future and not this season. Another source told Newton that Olsen is committed to the team for this season.

Olsen worked with ESPN NFL Countdown before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis