Fans greet UNCG team in Greensboro after close loss to Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

BOISE, Idaho -- Proud fans waited as the University of North Carolina at Greensboro men's basketball team's bus arrived home early Friday morning.

UNCG was defeated 68-64 by Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Boise Thursday afternoon. Gonzaga, a four seed, was favored over the No. 13-seed Spartans.

The team bus arrived in Greensboro around 2 a.m.

"I think their performance indicates to the rest of the county that UNCG is here to play on the national stage and we can hold our own against the best and definitely have great things in the future," said fan Dean Castaldo.

Head coach Wes Miller said he's disappointed in the outcome but "incredibly proud" of the team.

The game marked UNCG’s first appearance in the tournament since 2001.