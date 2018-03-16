Crime Stoppers getting results in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When you make that anonymous call to Crime Stoppers, the voice on the other end is someone like Stacey Finch. She's been working as a coordinator for Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers for about a year, taking in about 20 tips every day.

"People can report crime without the fear of retribution or retaliation," Finch said.

The system is anonymous. When you call in, the phone rings a private caller ID. Finch even weeds out the information, like the tipster's gender, before passing it along to detectives. One of the fastest growing ways people are submitting tips is texting them in.

In Greensboro and Guilford County, you can text CRIMES (274637) and begin your tip by texting out "Badboyz."

Crime Stoppers is seeing more tips coming in across the Triad. In 2017, Greensboro saw 1,281 tips; High Point saw more than 500 and Burlington got 395 tips called in. Those totals are all increases over 2016. Those tips led to more than 500 felony and misdemeanor charges between the three cities.

"A tip comes in, it could possibly be the missing puzzle piece the investigator needs," Finch said. "People don't have to take the stand or be named in an investigation."

Last year the program paid out more than $50,000 to tipsters in Greensboro, High Point and Burlington.