Coyote attacks child in Davie County

ADVANCE, N.C. — A coyote attacked a child in Davie County Thursday night, according to Davie County Animal Control.

Animal Control received a report of an animal attack at 6:35 pm.

The attack occurred at 942 Markland Road in Advance.

A coyote followed a young female to the door of her home and attacked her as she was trying to enter her home.

The coyote had been attempting to attack the family dog before this. The victim’s mother was able to get the coyote to stop the attack.

The child suffered minor injuries and is being checked for rabies exposure.

The coyote could not be located.

State Wildlife Officials have been made aware of the attack, Animal Control officials said.

“We recommend that residents in the area be cautious with their pets and when outdoors for the next two weeks. An animal infected with rabies normally expires within two weeks, but can spread the disease to other animals and humans that it comes into contact with. Should you see an animal that you believe to be affected please report it to NC Wildlife or Davie Co. Animal Control.”