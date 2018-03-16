× Costco offering shopping event with freebies for veterans, active-duty military

More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty members with an exclusive shopping event that includes free food samples, product demos and a “swag bag” of freebies.

The event, called “Military Hour,” is happening at 8 a.m. on March 24 at 117 Costco locations around the country.

According to the Cosco website, the store is opening an hour early for military members and their families and will include snacks and product demonstrations. The first 100 people to arrive will receive the “swag bag.”

You do not have to be a Costco member to attend the event, but you must be a member to purchase anything at the store. Costco is offering an exclusive membership for military members who join as new members.