× 76 people arrested in multi-state child exploitation operation, including 8 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – Seventy-six people were arrested and multiple children were rescued in a multi-state child exploitation operation.

The months-long operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and led to arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

More than 130 search warrants were executed during the operation and more than 1,200 digital devices were seized.

Eight men in North Carolina were arrested, ranging from 32 to 73 years old, and eight children were rescued or removed from abusive situations.

A sex offender who had been working as a magician was arrested in Guilford County. Evidence of child pornography was found in digital devices that the suspect had, according to authorities.