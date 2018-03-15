× Woman pleads guilty to trying to poison breast milk for baby niece

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A 19-year-old Indiana woman admitted to trying to poison her baby niece by crushing painkillers into a bottle of breast milk, according to The Journal Gazette.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda pleaded guilty Monday morning to attempted murder. She will be sentenced on May 18 and could serve up to 25 years behind bars.

She was arrested and charged with attempted murder in September 2017, but the incident happened in January after Rodriguez-Miranda became angry that her mother was allowing her brother, his fiance and their 11-week-old daughter to live with them for longer than expected.

Her plan was to crush Excedrin tablets and put the powder into a bottle in the refrigerator, where the baby’s mother kept breast milk.

Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother found out about the plan when she saw a text message exchange between her daughter and her boyfriend.

The text message read, “I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby.”

The woman was able to retrieve the bottles of breast milk before the baby was poisoned.