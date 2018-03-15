School issues detentions to over 200 students after walkout

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — More than 200 students at a Pennsylvania high school face detention for walking out of school Wednesday morning for National Walkout Day, according to The Allentown Morning Call.

On Tuesday, Pennridge High School released a statement about a planned in-school assembly to remember the victims of the Parkland school shooting. It warned that students who left school for a walkout would be doing so without permission and would face the consequences.

Around 800 students attended the assembly on Wednesday, which included 17 minutes of silence and a slideshow presentation remember the victims. But about 225 students, some with their parents, participated in the walkout.

According to district public relations coordinator Joe Ferry, the students will get Saturday detentions.