One of the last remaining Blockbusters to close

NORTH POLE, Alaska — The end is close for one of the last remaining Blockbuster Video stores in America, according to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

At some point in April, the store located in the North Pole will close, manager Kevin Daymude told the newspaper.

“Do we have a great clientele? Yes, without a doubt,” Daymude said. “It just declined.”

Around 40 people waited outside the doors on Tuesday for the store’s liquidation sale. Customers bought several stacks of movies marked between $5 to $15.

“We’ll probably just do Amazon but we don’t really like it,” said Blockbuster Video enthusiast Ivan Leibbrandt.

There are four open Blockbuster stores in Alaska, two in Oregon and one in Texas.

One of last remaining Blockbusters in US set to close https://t.co/0LCtLKzqNL pic.twitter.com/jxtxP1ZQ63 — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2018