× Man wanted in connection with Winston-Salem homicide arrested in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Winston-Salem was arrested in New Mexico on Monday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Jashawn Arnez Summers, 25, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. He will be extradited back to Forsyth County.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, a car pulled up to the back of the Winston-Salem Police Department, located at 725 N. Cherry St., and someone inside the car said there was a shooting victim.

Tenisha Mills, 27, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the neck. Mills died from her injuries on Feb. 26.

Christopher Grooms was also injured by shattered glass from the bullets hitting his vehicle. Grooms was treated at the hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.