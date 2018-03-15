Look inside Downtown Greensboro apartment, hotel project

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A major development in downtown Greensboro is expected to be completed by mid-summer.
Carroll at Bellemeade is a mixed-use development with a hotel and apartment complex.
Roy Carroll, the local developer behind the project, says right now it’s about 70% complete. Today, crews worked on the façade and put up drywall as our FOX8 crew toured the location.
The hotel on the corner will be a Hyatt Place with about 110 rooms.
Surrounding the hotel, are three apartment buildings containing around 290 units.
Carroll says the starting price for a one-bedroom unit will be around $1,000. Amenities include a pool that overlooks the ballpark. Right now, around 200 people are on a waitlist for the complex.
“There's a lot of interest in this area,” Carroll said.
Carroll expects the project to cost about $70 million, that’s more than he originally thought.
“We've actually taken the finishes up a few notches on both the exterior and the interior,” Carroll said.
Once it is complete, he hopes to begin work on a parking deck across from the hotel.
While on the tour, Carroll also told Fox 8 Publix was looking at one of his properties in eastern Guilford County for a possible distribution site.
Carroll has pledged $100 million dollars in industrial development in the Piedmont Triad in the next three years.