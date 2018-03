Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple people were killed when a pedestrian bridge in Florida collapsed on Thursday, the Miami Herald reports.

WSVN reported that it happened at about 1:45 p.m. at Florida International University in Miami-Dade County.

Video shows the collapsed bridge on top of several cars.

No other details were immediately available.

You can watch a livestream from the scene here.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018