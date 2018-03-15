Dozens of fathers and volunteers participate in ‘Donuts for Dads’ at elementary school in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dozens of fathers and male volunteers participated in Donuts for Dads at Washington Montessori Elementary in Greensboro.

The event was a school-wide effort to demonstrate the importance of male involvement in a child’s life, including at school.

Ricky Baker came to support his son Zuri Baker. The event reminded him of his own childhood.

“It makes a difference. I still remember my father doing it with me,” he said.

Bacari Void, another proud dad, says work doesn’t always allow him to spend time with his son at school, also named Bacari Void. But he was inspired when he saw the number of men who participated.

“It made me feel good. That means we have a voice now,” he said.

The hope is that the same presence that the students experienced at the Donuts for Dads breakfast will happen throughout the school year.

Hunter Haith volunteers up to three times a week at the school serving in various roles, including helping in the classroom and eating lunch with students.

“My children are grown now, so I have to give something back,” he said.

North Carolina A&T State University students were present, including representatives from Men on the Move and Trust Your Journey.

Corey Bullock, a member of Men on the Move, encouraged the students to achieve their goals.

“No matter what you go through, no matter where you are, where you're from, you can do it,” he said.

Evan Zepher, a member of Trust Your Journey, volunteers at the school.

“Every time I come here, these kids, they light up the minute they see you. I tell new volunteers these kids will love on you the minute you walk in the door,” he said.

This was the first time Washington Montessori Elementary held an event involving dads specifically for boys.

Last time, the school held an event for boys and girls.

Washington Montessori Elementary also hosts Muffins for Moms to celebrate the impact women have in a child’s life.