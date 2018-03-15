Did you buy a Snuggie? If so, you might get a refund check

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — Listen up Snuggie owners: If you’ve purchased one of the blankets or “As Seen on TV” products within the past 20 years, you may be qualified for a refund check.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the company responsible for marketing the Snuggie has agreed to pay $7.5 million for misleading “buy one get one free” promotions.

The FTC says Allstar Marketing Group did not disclose all additional costs to its customers and made the purchasing process confusing.

“This agreement returns money to thousands of consumers in New York and across the nation who believed they were buying items at the price advertised on television, but ended up with extra merchandise and hidden fees they didn’t bargain for,” said Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman. “The settlement also brings much-needed reforms to a major firm in the direct marketing industry. Those who use small print and hidden fees to inflate charges to unwitting consumers must be held accountable.”

According to TODAY, the average refund check will be for about $33 and is the refunded money paid to the FTC.

Consumers with questions can contact the refund administrator at (877) 982-1294.