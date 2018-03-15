× Central Wilkes Middle student struck by tour bus while on a field trip in Washington, DC dies

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Hunter Brown, the 14-year-old Wilkes County boy who was hit by a bus while in Washington, D.C. on a field trip, has died, FOX8 learned Thursday.

Brown was hit by a commercial tour bus shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at West Basin Drive and Independence Avenue Southwest, according to United States Park Police.

The victim, an eighth-grade student from Central Wilkes Middle School, was trapped under the bus and taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, according to authorities in Washington, D.C.

The United States Park Police Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the crash.