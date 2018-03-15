A look inside what will be Burlington’s largest new apartment complex downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- It used to be a hub, but over the years Burlington's May Hosiery Mill has been forgotten and left to collect dust as the city carried on past it's textile roots. In a couple of months, that building will be bustling with activity once more.

"Historic re-use is really our bread and butter," said Katie Coleman, with Clachan Properties.

Coleman gave FOX8 a tour of the inside, explaining the company's hopes of transforming the dark musty mill into vibrant apartments.

"Giving people a chance to live in a piece of history, we think is important," Coleman said.

They'll break ground this summer and hope to have the apartments ready come summer 2019. It will hold 67 market-rate studio, one and two bedroom spaces, with a space in the basement for residents to hang out, and maybe even a gym.

"The units will have granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall," Coleman said.

Clachan Properties has done this before in our area, having success with the Winston Factory Lofts. The company says the project could cost $9 to $10 million.

"This is exactly the type of project that helps turbo-charge the downtown area," Burlington Director of Economic Development Peter Bishop said.

But before they can get there, they have a lot of work to do. There are major leaks in the ceilings and wood that's rotted out over decades of abandonment. Coleman says one of the positives of the May Hosiery Mill is that it's mostly concrete and built very solid.

"One of the hardest things with these projects is that it's very, very hard to budget and to tell what you're gonna see," she said.