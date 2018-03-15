2 arrested after pastor beaten, wife killed in home invasion, fire at North Carolina home

LITTLETON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after a pastor was badly beaten and his wife killed in a deadly home invasion and fire in North Carolina last week, according to WTVD.

Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney have been charged with first-degree murder. Both men are being held without bond.

Nancy Alford, 76, was killed in the fire and her husband was hospitalized after a home invasion and fire on Friday at their home.

Prior to the fire, an intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank and withdraw money.

Her husband, Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped from the fire. He is now at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The Rev. Alford is the minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church about 20 miles away in Brodnax, Virginia.

On Sunday, the church held a prayer service for Rev. Alford’s recovery and to remember Nancy’s life.

“These are good people,” said Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters. “These are very good people and they lived and contributed a lot to this community and their loss is going to be felt for a long time to come.”