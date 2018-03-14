Winston-Salem 9-year-old opens coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Camden Myers, 9, is celebrating a major achievement for his coffee business.

Cam’s Coffee Creations opened a storefront location in Winston-Salem.

When FOX8 interviewed Cam in 2017, Cam’s Coffee Creations was operating as a pop-up style business that also sold products online.

Wednesday was the grand opening of his shop inside the Green Tree Community Center at 930 S. Broad St.

“I like helping people. I like working. I like making money and I like donating money. I like donating money to people who don't have houses or food,” he said.

Cam suffered a traumatic brain injury at birth. His goal was to hire people with special needs.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students with disabilities are helping behind the counter to receive job training.

The baked goods in the coffee shop are supplied by BeSpoke Confections employees who have autism.

“We met and within minutes it was like they were a part of my family,” said Jiliana Dulaney, owner of BeSpoke Confections.

“With the right support, kids and teens and individuals with special needs really can accomplish anything, and so today is basically our mission, our vision in action,” said Latasha Lewis, Cam’s mother.

Cam is still working toward his goal of a mobile coffee shop.

The location at the Green Tree Community Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.