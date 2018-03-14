Weight Management: Top 3 factors that affect your weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many different things that can affect your weight, including not only what you eat but how you eat. No food is inherently good or bad, but frequency and portion size determine whether it is part of an overall healthy diet.

Three factors that play a major role in weight management that you can modify include:

Food distribution – Organizing your day into three meals and one or two snacks can help you stay satisfied throughout the day. Don’t go more than five hours without eating and try to eat within an hour of waking up. Maintaining a regular sleep and eat cycle will also help you stay consistent.

Portion size – Be mindful of the types of food that are on your plate. Aim to eat twice as many vegetables as you do meat or grains. Fruit always makes a good snack!

Rethink your drink – Liquid calories from sugary drinks don’t satisfy hunger, they just add unnecessary calories to your diet.

Physical activity, in whatever form you enjoy, is one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle and can have long-term benefits. Incorporating movement throughout your day reduces our risk factors for a variety of health problems and helps you maintain your weight. Don’t wait until you lose weight to start exercising, physical activity is beneficial for everyone!

Cone Health understands the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle to ensure overall well-being, and has an exceptional team of dietitians, physicians, nurses and other related healthcare providers dedicated to educating our community on healthy lifestyle choices.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Jeannie Sykes is a registered dietitian at Cone Health Family Medicine Center and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from the University of Vermont in 1976, and a Master of Public Health Nutrition from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1980. Dr. Sykes earned a PhD in Nutrition from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1986. She has worked at Cone Health Family Medicine Center since 1990.