Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain, family says

FLINT, Mich. — A 13-year-old Michigan boy died on Sunday after his family says a sinus infection traveled to his brain, according to WNEM.

Marquel Brumley first went to an urgent care several weeks ago after complaining of cold symptoms and a headache. The clinic diagnosed him with a “viral infection” and let him go home.

After suffering on-and-off migraines, he visited several emergency rooms without any answers. Last week he went to the hospital and underwent an MRI, which led doctors to discover he had a brain infection.

Following two strokes, he went to the hospital for brain surgery and never recovered.

“He was my favorite person. Now he’s not gonna be here anymore,” said Marquel’s sister, Alexandria Brumley. “I feel like it’s not real. I feel like he’s gonna come back. But I know he’s not gonna come back.”