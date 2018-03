Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Schools across the Triad emptied out Wednesday morning, as students came together to protest gun violence.

Students stood outside for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

The #Enough National Walkout scheduled for March 14 started as a movement by the Women's March in support of gun reform.

Many students at Triad schools supported that message. They also called for peace, unity and other action to ensure their safety in schools