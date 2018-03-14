Spring breakers beware! More sharks expected in North Carolina waters

GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
There may be more sharks this year off North Carolina’s coast — which is not welcomed news as spring breakers begin to descend on the beaches of Carolina.
The annual migration of blacktip sharks that head south from the coast of the Carolinas to Florida has begun.
But according to a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, the number of sharks making the migration is fewer than ever.
“Last year, we saw a dramatic decline in the number of blacktip sharks that migrated south,” said Stephen Kajiura, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at FAU. “In fact, it was so low that we estimated the population to be about one-third of what we have seen in previous years. We want to make sure that these snowbirds come back to South Florida because if they don’t, it will have a huge ecological impact in this region.”
