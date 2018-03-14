× Spring breakers beware! More sharks expected in North Carolina waters

There may be more sharks this year off North Carolina’s coast — which is not welcomed news as spring breakers begin to descend on the beaches of Carolina.

The annual migration of blacktip sharks that head south from the coast of the Carolinas to Florida has begun.

But according to a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, the number of sharks making the migration is fewer than ever.

“Last year, we saw a dramatic decline in the number of blacktip sharks that migrated south,” said Stephen Kajiura, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at FAU. “In fact, it was so low that we estimated the population to be about one-third of what we have seen in previous years. We want to make sure that these snowbirds come back to South Florida because if they don’t, it will have a huge ecological impact in this region.”

