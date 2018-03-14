× South Carolina woman accused of smuggling meth into jail in her bra

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of smuggling methamphetamine into jail in her bra, The Herald-Journal reports.

Allison Nicole Bridgeman, 38, was charged on Monday with possession of meth and contraband after jail officials found the drug during a search.

According to a police report, Bridgeman was in a vehicle with an incorrect license plate when she was stopped by deputies. Following the stop, she handed the deputy a container of meth.

She was taken to the Spartanburg County Jail where officials found a bag of the drug in her bra.

Bridgeman is currently behind bars on a $7,000 bond.