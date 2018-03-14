Pastor beaten, elderly wife killed in home invasion, fire at North Carolina home

LITTLETON, N.C. — A North Carolina pastor was badly beaten and his wife killed in a deadly home invasion and fire in North Carolina on Friday, according to WTVD.

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

According to investigators, one intruder beat up John before Nancy was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from a bank. When she was taken home, the house caught on fire and Nancy died inside.

John is now at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Concord Baptist Association posted on Facebook, “John is in stable condition with second-degree burns.”

On Tuesday, authorities said that they located the silver, 2011 Mercedes that was linked to the death of a pastor’s wife.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the fire is still unknown.