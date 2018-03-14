× NC Governor Roy Cooper proposes gun law changes after school shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. — On the day of the National School Walkout, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says anyone who wants to buy an assault-style rifle in the state should have to get a permit in the same way they do if they want to buy a handgun, WSOC reported.

“After the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, conversations about school safety and gun reforms have taken place all over America. Brave students are making their voices heard, and it’s clear they want action. I do too,” said Governor Cooper Wednesday.

Cooper also wants to raise the age to buy an assault weapon to 21.

Under current North Carolina law, anyone who wants to buy a handgun has to get a pistol permit from their local sheriff.

“This system allows time for appropriate checks to take place before someone can legally buy a handgun. But our law has a glaring loophole since this background check and permit process isn’t required to buy an assault weapon like an AR-15, the weapon used in Parkland. It should be,” said Cooper.

The governor has also asked for a review of the current background check system in North Carolina.

