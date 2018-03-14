× Mom charged after 13-year-old son dies in house fire in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County mom is facing charges after her 13-year-old son died in a house fire in January, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Maria Deneane Kidd has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Crews were called to 1695 CC Camp Road outside of Elkin shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The sheriff’s office said Kidd called 911 saying her home was on fire and her autistic child was still inside.

Firefighters responded, put the fire out and found the body of the child inside.

After an investigation, detectives determined that Kidd’s actions during the fire directly caused the death of her son, the release said.

The sheriff’s office also said the living conditions in the home posed a substantial risk of injury to the child and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Kidd was given a $150,000 bond.