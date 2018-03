× LIVE BLOG – National Walkout Day

Students in Guilford County are joining a national movement. They plan to walk out from school on Wednesday, one month after the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

The movement that started online is called the #Enough National School Walkout. At 10 a.m., students from across the country will walk out of school for 17 minutes.

Here is our live blog capturing moments across the country including the Piedmont Triad.