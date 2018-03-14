× Julius Peppers signs 1-year deal to remain with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Defensive end Julius Peppers will re-sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Peppers will sign a one-year, $5 million deal to remain in Charlotte.

DE Julius Peppers will re-sign with the Panthers, per league source. Expected to be a 1-yr deal.

What I wrote about Peppers last night:https://t.co/WZJPcxAwEn — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 14, 2018

Peppers played college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was drafted by the Panthers in 2002. He initially played for the Panthers from 2002 to 2009.

After seven years with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, the 38-year-old returned to Carolina last year. Peppers proved he was still a force, as he had 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Peppers has 154.5 sacks, 49 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.