Indoor sports complex coming to Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. -- A group that includes a Davie County husband and wife team are looking forward to the opening of Carolina Athletic Performance.

"Our vision was we wanted to connect with athletes of all walks of life, in every sport on a major level," business partner Adam Barber said.

Barber, along with his wife Jessica and business partner Jason Tutterow, said Carolina Athletic Performance will be a 120,000-square-foot facility that will have eight basketball/volleyball courts, five batting cages and a 60 yard indoor turf field. Carolina Athletic Performance will also include office and meeting space. That's a feature Bermuda Run Mayor Ken Rethmeier likes.

"A whole series of office spaces for meetings," Rethmeier said. "So it's going to be more than just a sports complex. It's going to have some different kind of uses."

Carolina Athletic Performance will be located next to BB&T Sports Park. Adam Barber said part of the reason he picked the location because BB&T Sports Park brings in thousands of athletics and spectators each weekend.

"Davie County is our hometown," Barber said. "There's a great infrastructure of athleticism here."

Along with the Sports Park, there's also lots of doctor's offices and the Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical Center nearby. Rethmeier feels Carolina Athletic Performance will be a good fit.

"So this addition to our town will be a great anchor partner as part of our economic development plan," Rethmeier explained.

Carolina Athletic Performance plans to break ground in April. Rethmeier said the main entry to the new indoor sports complex will be away from a nearby neighborhood.

"I think the town has done a good job with the people developing this space to ensure it's not intrusive," Rethmeier said. "The complex is a compliment toward what the town wants to become."

Barber believes Carolina Athletic Performance can help Bermuda Run achieve its goals.

"We do hope there is some gain for Bermuda Run," Barber said. "To house all of the families coming in, there is a need for other restaurants and hotels."

Carolina Athletic Performance plans to open in late 2018 or early 2019.