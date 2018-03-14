Husband donates kidney to wife for 23rd anniversary

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man took his love for his wife to the next level when he gave her a kidney for their 23rd wedding anniversary, according to The SunSentinel.

The surgery happened on Feb. 19 at Memorial Regional Hospital. It was the first successful live donor kidney transplant at the hospital.

“To find a match between spouses is very unusual but very lucky for us to be able to find that,” said medical team leader Dr. Juan Arenas, a surgeon and chief of the hospital’s Memorial Transplant Institute.

It took 30 health care workers to get Monica and Cesar Calle through the process. But the surgery was a success and they were allowed to leave early.

“I was in a lot of pain, I was scared, and I didn’t know if there was gonna be a miracle for me,” she said. “I’m sure a lot of us that are in this situation always wonder, ‘When is our miracle happening?’ And I tell everybody, ‘Just hang on tight, fight your fight, because we are warriors, and your miracle will happen.’”

The transplant was a perfect gift to celebrate their anniversary on Thursday.